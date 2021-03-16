Nickelodeon introduces Native American character

(CBS Newspath) – During a time when the country is examining racial stereotypes and diverse representation in entertainment more than ever, positive Native American characters have emerged. Nickelodeon’s Charles Little Bull is one new character who is having an impact on young audiences.

Charles Little Bull is one of the first Lakota characters to be featured in a national animated TV show. Charles is a Native American graduate student who loves tutoring. He recently made his debut on “The Casagrandes,” a comedy series on ViacomCBS’s Nickelodeon channel, and he’s already getting noticed.

Eight-year-old Wiconi and 12-year-old Omaka are fans of the show. “He looked good and he looked nice. He was very handsome looking and smart,” Wiconi says.

“He was very positive, and I liked how they kept him like that and how they presented him as being smart,” Omaka says.

Crystal Echo Hawk is the founder of IllumiNative, which works to promote positive representation of native people who, for decades, have often been invisible in media or portrayed as racist stereotypes. “For our children, those kind of harmful representations, the science shows that it causes increased depression, anxiety, suicidal ideation,” she says.

Native American youth face tremendous challenges including the nation’s highest suicide rate and extreme poverty. The Lakota reservation in South Dakota, Pine Ridge, is home to two of the country’s five poorest communities with a school drop-out rate of 70%.

“The ability, you know, to see Charles is gonna really give, you know, young viewers the opportunity to see a Native American in a way that, I think, that they’re gonna be able to look up to him as a role model,” Echo Hawk says.

“I think it’s changing. I think it’s changing. And I think eventually, it’ll be way better,” Omaka says.

A positive change in representation that young audiences hope is just the beginning.

Nickelodeon debuted “The Casagrandes” back in 2019 as a spin-off to the popular series “The Loud House.” “The Casagrandes” features a multigenerational Mexican-American family and centers around an 11-year-old girl trying to survive in a big midwestern city.