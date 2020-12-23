‘News of the World’ starring Tom Hanks showcases New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – We’re getting a look at Tom Hanks in “News of the World” which was shot in New Mexico. Hanks plays a traveling newsreader who crosses paths with a 10-year-old girl who was taken from her family.

He agrees to escort the girl across Texas but their trip turns into a fight for survival. The film was mostly shot in and around Santa Fe.

“News of the World” hits theaters on Christmas Day. It’s unclear when or if the film will be available for streaming.

