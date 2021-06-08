New TV series ‘American Migrant Workers’ to begin filming in NM

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A new television series is set to begin production in New Mexico this month telling the story of migrant workers. The New Mexico Film Office announces the series ‘American Migrant Workers’ will be filming in Albuquerque, Las Cruces, Truth or Consequences, and Navajo Lake through October.

“New Mexico is positioned along the major historical trade route of El Camino Real and today, lies at the crossroads of I-25 and I-40. Thus, the state has been a place where migrants of all types have passed through for centuries. New Mexico is the perfect place for American Migrant Workers to explore this world and tell the stories of migrant workers,” said Amber Dodson in a news release, director of the New Mexico Film Office.

The production explores the stories of migrant workers who live in RVs and how they find work. The production is expected to hire about 50 New Mexicans.