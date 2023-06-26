SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A new sitcom pilot has begun production in the state. The New Mexico State Film Office announced the filming of “Post 1776” will start in late June in and around Albuquerque.

It’s directed by Lance Polland (“DumbFellas”) and is created by Jay Kliewer (“The Sacrifice”). It tells the story of a commander of a Veteran legion post who is trying to recruit younger Veterans to become members.

Vernon Wells (“Commando”), Thom Michael Mulligan (“DumbFellas”), and Larry Butler (“Let Me Sleep”) star in the pilot. Local actors have also been cast including Rob Carriaga (“The Sacrifice”), Patricia Milner (“Crawl”), and Mark Stulberger.

Approximately 44 New Mexico crew members will be employed by the production, along with 30 background actors/extras, and nine New Mexico principal actors. The production is also working with the American Legion Post 13 in Albuquerque.