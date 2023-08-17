LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – A new cocktail will be making its debut in late August: the “Aggie-Rita.” This raspberry margarita, branded after New Mexico State University (NMSU), is in collaboration with Little Toad Creek Brewery and Distillery along with Mixed Up Cocktail Company.

“The raspberry and lime provide a tangy complement to the earthy distilled agave spirits (tequila) with a touch of orange peel, just lightly sweetened with agave nectar. We use all-natural ingredients with no preservatives, and the cocktails are 6% alcohol by volume,” says Teresa Dahl-Bredine, co-owner of Little Toad Creek and Mixed Up Cocktail Company. Dahl-Bredine describes the raspberry puree as “the perfect crimson color for the Aggies.”

The new drink will be made available to the public on Wednesday, August 23, during a launch event at Little Toad Creek’s downtown Las Cruces location from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. The beverage will also be available in local liquor stores, and select restaurants and bars.

The cocktail adds to NMSU’s drink lineup of Bosque Brewing‘s “Pistol Pete’s 1888” blonde ale and Dry Point Distellers‘ “Pistol Pete’s Six-Shooter Rye Whiskey.” These collaborations support local businesses as well as NMSU’s student-athletes.

“This is where the win-win comes in,” says NMSU athletics director Mario Moccia. “New Mexicans love to support New Mexico products and with Little Toad Creek in Las Cruces and Mixed Up Cocktail Co. in Deming and Silver City, it is definitely a southern New Mexico product.”