NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A new movie, titled “Chupa,” which was filmed in New Mexico, is set to be released on Netflix on Apr. 7. The film follows a teenager who discovers a mythical creature – turned companion – while visiting family in Mexico.

The movie was filmed in Estancia, the Zia Pueblo, Mesilla, Santa Fe, and Albuquerque in 2021. The production employed more than 900 New Mexicans.

The film was directed by Jonás Cuarón and stars Evan Whitten, Julio Cesar Cedillo, and Demián Bichir. For a full trailer, visit Netflix.com.