New Mexico towns enter HGTV makeover contest

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Two New Mexico towns hope to be the focus of a new show on the popular Home Improvement Network HGTV.

Both Raton and Portales have applied to be the focus of the upcoming show ‘Hometown Takeover.’ The six-episode show will send HGTV personalities Ben and Erin Napier to a small town to renovate businesses, homes and other public spaces.

Both New Mexico communities say they each hold a uniqueness that deserves to be shared.

The deadline for towns to enter was Friday. The show is scheduled to air on HGTV in 2021.