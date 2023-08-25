NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The second National Cinema Day is coming up on Sunday, August 27. To celebrate, many theaters are offering special deals. Nearly 30,000 theaters across the United States are offering $4 tickets for movie showing on Sunday.

According to nationalcinemaday.org, participating theaters in Albuquerque are as follows:

Fandango says the day is great for people who want a double feature discount – like those who want to experience the “Barbenheimer” film craze. “A lot of these theaters are also doing discounts on concessions. They’re giving away prizes in the lobby, so it really is a holiday for moviegoers,” says Fandango’s Managing Editor, Erik Davis.

To find other participating theaters in New Mexico, click here.