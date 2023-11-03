NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – In honor of Veterans Day, the New Mexico State Parks Division will be admitting all service members into the state’s national parks for free. On Saturday, November 11, New Mexico’s veterans, active military, National Guard personnel, and their dependents will be given free access to any of the 35 national parks in the state.

For the holiday, all day-use, overnight camping, and other fees will be waived for residents – and their dependents – with valid proof of military service. In partnership with the Department of Veterans Services, the parks division will also provide an annual day-use pass and one three-day camping pass each year to veterans with a 50% or greater service-connected disability.

“Our veterans and active-duty military deserve our utmost respect and admiration for their sacrifice in serving New Mexico and our country. Giving them free access to state parks on November 11 is an opportunity for service members to experience some of the most beautiful landscapes in the Land of Enchantment,” says State Parks Director Toby Velasquez.