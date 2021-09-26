New Mexico State grad works on Emmy Award-winning docuseries

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico State graduate is celebrating a big accomplishment. The Las Cruces native worked as an Associate Producer for a docuseries that just won an Emmy.

“I was super surprised,” said Maggie Taylor, an NMSU graduate. “My sister was with me and I started crying,” Taylor said about the moment her boss told her their team had won an Emmy.

Taylor was an Associate Producer on the docuseries Secrets of the Whales. “I’m mostly dealing with travel logistics, and getting permits for filming, and making sure crew is good to go with gear and bags,” Taylor said.

The four-episode National Geographic series streams on Disney Plus. It was nominated for three Emmy’s, winning the award for Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Series.

Taylor says this is her first real job in the film industry since graduating in 2018 and never in her wildest dreams did she expect to be part of an Emmy award-winning team so soon. She says the award is a sign that her hard work and risks are paying off.

Taylor says there’s a long list of productions in the works for her, including Season 2 of Shark Attack Files which will also be streamed on Disney Plus.

