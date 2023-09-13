ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bakers from across the state brought their cakes to the table for the ultimate taste test on Wednesday, September 13. Judges at the New Mexico State Fair sampled several entries for the cake contest.

For the contest, the desserts are evaluated based on their taste, texture, rise, and evenness. “I do them the night before,” says participant Brenda Lial. “I bake and I just take all night to decorate them and get them properly just the way I want them to enter.”

The winner has not yet been revealed, but KRQE News 13 will provide details when the winner is crowned.