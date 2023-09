ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A new green chile cheeseburger champion will be crowned at the New Mexico State Fair on Monday afternoon, September 11. KRQE News 13’s David Romero will be taking part in the contest as one of the judges.

Last year’s winner was Sparky’s Burgers and BBQ from Hatch, but the people’s choice award went to Big Mike’s Burgers and more in Belen. KRQE News will provide updates on what David thinks of the burgers and who is crowned as the new champion.