New Mexico State Fair holding national anthem auditions

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico State Fair is looking for local singers to perform the National Anthem at the beginning of each rodeo during this year’s fair. There will be live auditions as well as online auditions.

The live auditions will be held on Wednesday, August 18 beginning at 5 p.m. at the New Mexico State

Fair Pavilion, located on the fairgrounds at EXPO New Mexico. Singers who choose to audition virtually should record a video of their performance and provide a public link using the space

provided in the application.

The application and rules can be found on the state fair’s website. Those who are auditioning must submit an application by Monday, August 16 in order to qualify.

Individuals and groups of five people or fewer are also encouraged to apply. According to a news release, the first 50 applications submitted will be selected for an audition. If selected, groups and individuals will be notified by phone.

A panel of judges will be evaluated the selected auditions. Winners will also receive tickets to the PRCA rodeo for the day in which they are performing. The New Mexico State Fair kicks off on September 9 and runs through September 19.