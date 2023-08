ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The 2023 New Mexico State Fair is just around the corner and the entire state’s invited. Before you go, it’s important to double-check you have everything you need, got your tickets, and know what you’re going to do when you get there. Find all you need to know on this page.

Dates/Times:

Runs from September 7-17, 2023

Open from 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. Sunday-Thursday; 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. Friday & Saturday

Midway opens at 2:00 p.m. Monday-Friday and 10:00 a.m. Saturdays and Sundays

Tickets:

Adults – $15

Seniors (65 and older) – $8

Kids (6-12 years old) – $8

Children 5 and under – Free

Getting in:

Driving – Take I-40 and exit on San Mateo or Louisiana heading south. Follow signs to the fairgrounds. Only right turns into EXPO New Mexico are allowed.

Ride Share – There are dedicated entry gates for people who choose to get to the fair via a ride share app.

Bus – ABQ Ride has four bus routes, including two Rapid Rides, providing a direct ride to the fair.

Bike – EXPO New Mexico offers a free bike valet service as a collaboration with BikeABQ. There are designated bike routes along San Pedro. Bike valet hours mirror opening and closing hours for the fair. If you don’t retrieve your bike after closing, it will be stored overnight.

What can you bring?

No outside food or drink is allowed into the fair except for baby formula and each person can bring one sealed plastic water bottle. Exceptions will also be made for individuals with medical or special needs.

Wheelchairs, motorized scooters, and strollers are available to rent at Gate 1, located next to the parking office, Gate 4, and Gate 8. Prices vary on equipment.

Smoking is allowed in designated areas only. Service dogs are allowed if they are on a leash. No deadly weapon is allowed at the fair, concealed or not.

Concerts/Rodeos: