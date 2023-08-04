NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – One of the best ways to spend a fall day is by visiting a pumpkin patch. New Mexico has many farms that offer hayrides, corn mazes, pumpkin picking, and more; below are some local spots to check out.

Balzano Vineyard and Pumpkin Patch

Dates: Saturday, September 30, through Sunday, October 29

Saturday, September 30, through Sunday, October 29 Hours: Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Sunday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Sunday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Location: 5230 Seven Rivers Highway, Carlsbad

5230 Seven Rivers Highway, Carlsbad Admission Cost: $15 per person; half off early bird tickets here

$15 per person; half off early bird tickets here Full calendar

Galloping Goat Pumpkin Patch

Dates: Saturday, September 30, through Tuesday, October 31

Saturday, September 30, through Tuesday, October 31 Hours: Monday-Sunday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Monday-Sunday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Location: 3001 Civic Center Circle, Rio Rancho

3001 Civic Center Circle, Rio Rancho Admission Cost: $7 for kids, seniors, military, and first responders; $9 for adults

La Union Maze

Dates: Saturday, September 23, through Sunday, November 5

Saturday, September 23, through Sunday, November 5 Hours: Fridays from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.; Saturdays from 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Sundays from 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Fridays from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.; Saturdays from 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Sundays from 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Location: 1101 Highway 28, Anthony

1101 Highway 28, Anthony Admission Cost: Friday – Ages two to five $7 at the gate, $5 online. Ages six and up $13 at the gate, $11 online. Saturday – Ages two to five $8 at the gate, $6 online. Ages six and up $14 at the gate, $12 online. Sunday – Ages two to five $10 at the gate, $8 online. Ages six and up $16 at the gate, $14 online.

Event schedule

McCall’s Pumpkin Patch

Dates: Saturday, September 23, through Sunday, October 29

Saturday, September 23, through Sunday, October 29 Hours: Friday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Friday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Location: 2 McCall Lane, Moriarty

2 McCall Lane, Moriarty Full calendar

Mesilla Valley Maze

Dates: Saturday, September 30, through Sunday, October 29

Saturday, September 30, through Sunday, October 29 Hours: Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Location: 3855 W Picacho Avenue, Las Cruces

3855 W Picacho Avenue, Las Cruces Admission Cost: Adults $18; Kids 12 and under $15; Kids under two free; $2 discount with military ID

St. Bernard Farms

Dates: Friday, September 15, through Sunday, October 29

Friday, September 15, through Sunday, October 29 Hours: Friday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.; Saturday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Sunday from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Friday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.; Saturday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Sunday from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. Location: 849 NM-77, Clovis

849 NM-77, Clovis Admission Cost: Ages four and older $12 with a $1 fee.

Wagner’s Farmland Experience

Dates: TBD

TBD Hours: Monday through Sunday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Monday through Sunday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Location: 6445 Corrales Road, Corrales

6445 Corrales Road, Corrales Admission Cost: Ages 12 and older $10; Kids ages three to 11 $8; Kids two and under free.

