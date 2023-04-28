ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Harry Potter fans now have a chance to watch one of the films presented alongside a live orchestra. The New Mexico Philharmonic (NM Phil.) will perform “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone” in concert this September.

The concert series will feature three performances: Friday, Sept. 15, at 7:30 p.m., and Saturday, Sept. 16, at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. The film will be shown on a 40-foot HD projection screen as the symphonic orchestra plays along in real-time.

According to the NM Phil.’s President and CEO, Marian Tanau, the musicians will prepare the sheet music months in advance and there will be multiple rehearsals in which the conductor will work to nail down the timing to align the live music with the film. “The conductor will have a monitor next to his stand which will point the timing of each scene so that he can synchronize the music with the film,” says Tanau.

Tanau says the musicians requested to perform live movie scores through their Artistic Advisory Committee, which is elected by their colleagues. With the popularity of the Harry Potter series, the philharmonic is looking forward to a large audience turnout and successful ticket sales. “We are all excited to have such a fun movie as the first production of this type for our orchestra,” says Tanau.

The NM Philharmonic hopes to continue with and expand upon the film concert series in the future. “Our musicians are very excited to perform,” says Tanau.

The concert series will be held in Popejoy Hall. To learn more, and to buy tickets, click here.