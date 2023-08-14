ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Philharmonic will be kicking off Labor Day weekend with a performance at the Albuquerque Botanic Garden on Friday, September 1. The musicians will be playing works by John Williams, Danny Elfman, Aaron Copland, and others.

The performance will begin at 7 p.m. but the doors will open at 6 p.m. Guests are encouraged to bring a blanket to sit on and a picnic dinner to enjoy during the show.

The concert, directed by Roberto Minczuk, is open to all ages. Tickets cost $25 for adults, $10 for kids ages six to 16, and are free for children ages five and under.

The ABQ BioPark’s Botanic Gardens are located at 2601 Central Avenue in northwest Albuquerque. Tickets for the performance can be purchased at this link.