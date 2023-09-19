ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Those looking to change up their weekday morning routine a bit now have a great opportunity – “Coffee Concerts” with the New Mexico Philharmonic. For the series, the philharmonic is presenting a handful of Friday morning performances.

The Coffee Concerts each begin at 10:45 a.m., and the first one is kicking off the series this coming Friday, September 22. “Something Old, Something New” will take place at St. John’s United Methodist Church and will feature violinist Sarah Tasker and organist Nancy Granert.

