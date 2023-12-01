NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The New Mexico Music Commission is partnering with Artist INC Express, a development program of Mid-America Arts Alliance, on a free workshop to help musicians and performers with their craft.

The online nine-hour, hands-on workshop led by a team of experienced, working musicians and performers will help musicians overcome challenges they face in their careers. Artist INC Express is a slimmed-down version of the eight-week Artist INC Live program, which has been completed by more than 2,000 musicians and artists since 2009.

The three-session workshop will feature exercises that build on one another, working with other musicians, group discussions, hands-on exercises, and small group work.

Interested performers and musicians may register by clicking here. Priority deadline for the early session is Jan. 12, 2024, at 10 a.m. with a second workshop priority registration on March 8, 2024, at 10 a.m. The full sessions run January 22–25 and March 19–21.