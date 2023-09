SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Museum of Art in Santa Fe is hosting its “Elements of Art: Story Time” every other Monday at 10 a.m. Children ages three to five are invited to take part in the event, where they can learn about art through stories, songs, and crafts.

Elements of Art is led by the Amazing Cyndi at 107 W Palace Avenue. The program is completely free and begins starting on Monday, September 11. To learn more about the program, click here.