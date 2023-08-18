ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Magical Festival will be held in Albuquerque in September. The two-day festival, hosted by The Wonder Store based out of Texas, will have a variety of entertainment and workshops related to magic.

The event will take place on Sept. 23-24 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Drury Inn and Suites Albuquerque North. Magicians Benjamin Barnes, Dan Rodriguez, Chad Wonder, Doug Anderson, Bronson Chadwick, Bruce Chadwick and The Guide will be at the event. They will host lectures, presentations and workshops. A special event will also be held for members of the Society of American Magicians.

Registration is capped at 100 people. Tickets cost $75 for members of the Society of American Magicians and $99 for non-members. To view the full schedule and register for the event, click here.