NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Some New Mexico locations will be front and center in the new season of Stranger Things out next month. Eldorado High School was seen in the new trailer for Stranger Things season four. Glimpses of Roller King in Albuquerque and some neighborhoods in the city can also be seen in the trailer. There are also scenes from Los Lunas and surrounding areas.

Filming took place last year in the metro. The first part of season four will be released on May 27, and part two in July. It was announced in March of 2020 that Stranger Things would be filmed in the state, but it got delayed due to the start of the pandemic. The Netflix series employed about 350 New Mexico crew members, 70 principal cast members, and 700 extras from the state.