CATRON COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – Pie Town may be on the list of ghost towns in New Mexico but it is expected to draw in visitors this weekend for its annual event: Pie Festival.

The festival takes place each year on the second Saturday of September and is held as a benefit for Pie Town. The festival kicks off Friday night with a Potato Bar Dinner and Dance fundraiser. On Saturday there will be a run and walking event, pie baking and eating contests, live entertainment, a horned toad race, and more. Click here for the full schedule.

Pie Town is located along U.S. Highway 60 in Catron County immediately north of the Gila National Forest. The town got its name from a bakery that made dried apple pies and was established by Clyde Norman in the early 1920s, according to the New Mexico Tourism Department. Pie Town’s population was 157 in 2021.