ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Games kicked off Friday morning, August 4, with a pickleball tournament in Albuquerque. The event, which is broken up into three categories – open singles, open doubles, and mixed doubles – will award the top three finishers in each category with a cash prize.

The prizes range from $100 to $600, and the winners will qualify to compete in the 2024 State Games of America national competition next summer. The tournament began at 8 a.m. on Friday morning at the Manzano Mesa Pickleball Complex.