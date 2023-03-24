SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Amazon debuted a trailer on Wednesday for a new series that was filmed in New Mexico called ‘Primo.’ All eight episodes were shot in Albuquerque in the spring and summer of 2022.

Albuquerque actor Efrain Villa plays the role of Mondo, a series regular, in the single-camera comedy. According to a press release, even though the show was shot in Albuquerque, it will be a stand-in for San Antonio, Texas, where creator Shea Serrano grew up.

The release states Villa started acting in regional theater as a child and in local marketing campaigns. He took a break from acting and worked as a marketing director at the New Mexico Tourism Department as well as a freelance travel writer. Along with acting, Villa currently owns a crisis communications firm specializing in supporting indigenous communities within the U.S.

The show is a collaboration between New York Times best-selling author Serrano and Emmy-winning producer Michael Schur. The entire first season will premiere on the streaming platform Freevee on May 19.