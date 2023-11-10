NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – John Cena won’t be taking on Wyle E. Coyote on the big or small screen anytime soon. According to the Hollywood Reporter, Warner Brothers has shelved the live-action-animated hybrid feature “Coyote Vs. Acme,” which was shot here in New Mexico last year.
In a statement, the studio cites a shift in its global strategy for animated features, saying it was a difficult decision. According to the New Mexico Film Office, the production employed 180 New Mexico crew members, 49 principal actors, and more than 2,000 background actors.