NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The first trailer for a movie filmed in New Mexico recently premiered on YouTube. “Flamin’ Hot” is directed by Eva Longoria and stars Tony Shalhoub, Dennis Haysbert, and Emilio Rivera.

The movie will premiere on Hulu and Disney+ on June 9 and is inspired by the true story of Richard Montañez, a janitor at Frito-Lay who would go on to develop Flamin’ Hot Cheetos. The movie began production in Albuquerque in August of 2021.

According to a New Mexico Film Office press release, the production employed around 204 New Mexico crew members, 44 principal cast members, and 875 background and extras.