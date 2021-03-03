New Mexico film ‘Walking with Herb’ set to premiere in April

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – A film with ties to New Mexico is set to premiere in select theaters on April 30. ‘Walking with Herb’ is based on a book written by a Las Cruces banker and New Mexico State University alumnus Joe Bullock. The film features a couple of well-known stars, Academy Award winner Edward James Olmos and George Lopez.

New Mexico State University professor Ross Marks directed the film here in New Mexico with a number of students hired for the production team. It’s a story about faith, following a banker played by Olmos whose encounter with God inspires him to play in a golf tournament, guided by a motorcycle-riding angel name Herb, played by Lopez.

The film is set to show in a three-night nationwide event in select theaters. For more information, visit fathomevents.com.