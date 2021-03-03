New Mexico film ‘Walking with Herb’ set to premiere in April

Entertainment

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – A film with ties to New Mexico is set to premiere in select theaters on April 30. ‘Walking with Herb’ is based on a book written by a Las Cruces banker and New Mexico State University alumnus Joe Bullock. The film features a couple of well-known stars, Academy Award winner Edward James Olmos and George Lopez.

New Mexico State University professor Ross Marks directed the film here in New Mexico with a number of students hired for the production team. It’s a story about faith, following a banker played by Olmos whose encounter with God inspires him to play in a golf tournament, guided by a motorcycle-riding angel name Herb, played by Lopez.

The film is set to show in a three-night nationwide event in select theaters. For more information, visit fathomevents.com.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources

MORE NEWS RESOURCES