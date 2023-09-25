NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Many New Mexico museums offer free admission for visitors on certain days. The City of Albuquerque posted on social media to remind community members to take advantage of days like the Albuquerque Museum’s free first Sundays and the Balloon Museum’s free first Fridays.

The New Mexico Department of Cultural Affairs has a full list of hours and admission prices for its museums and historic sites on its website at this link. For many museums, foster families are always admitted for free, and Wednesdays are free for New Mexico seniors.

Free DCA Museum Days in New Mexico

* The following museums offer free admission on the first Sunday of every month for New Mexico residents