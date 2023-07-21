NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – This week marks the start of the fair season in New Mexico. The fairs span from July 20 all the way through October 8 this year, and they will all be jam-packed with events for the whole family.

Below is the list of county fairs throughout the state:

July County Fairs

Eastern Navajo Nation

Dates: July 20-23

Location: Crownpoint Fairgrounds, Crownpoint

Event schedule

Bernalillo County 4-H

Dates: July 21-29

Location: EXPO New Mexico State Fairgrounds, Albuquerque

Event schedule

Chavez County

Dates: July 23-29

Location: Eastern New Mexico Fairgrounds, Roswell

Event schedule

Eddy County

Dates: July 24-29

Location: Eddy County Fairgrounds, Artesia

Event schedule

Colfax County

Dates: July 24-30

Location: Colfax County Fairgrounds, Springer

Event schedule

Rio Arriba County

Dates: July 26-30

Location: Rio Arriba County Fairgrounds, Abiquiu

Event schedule

Doña Ana County

Dates: July 21-29

Location: Doña Ana County Fairgrounds, Las Cruces

Event schedule

Lincoln County

Dates: July 31-August 5

Location: Lincoln County Fairgrounds, Capitan

Event schedule

August County Fairs

Santa Fe County

Dates: August 2-5

Location: Santa Fe County Fairgrounds, Santa Fe

Event schedule

Union County

Dates: August 2-5

Location: Union County Fair Complex, Clayton

Event schedule

Sandoval County

Dates: August 2-6

Location: Sandoval County Fairgrounds, Cuba

Event schedule

Harding County

Dates: August 3-5

Location: Harding County Fairgrounds, Roy

Event schedule

Quay County

Dates: August 3-12

Location: Quay County Fairgrounds, Tucumcari

Event schedule

Guadalupe County

Dates: August 4-6

Location: Guadalupe County Fairgrounds, Santa Rosa

Event schedule

Lea County

Dates: August 4-12

Location: Lea County Fairgrounds, Lovington

Event schedule

San Juan County

Dates: August 4-13

Location: San Juan County Fairgrounds, Farmington

Event schedule

Torrance County

Dates: August 8-11

Location: Torrance County Fairgrounds, Estancia

Event schedule

San Miguel and Mora County

Dates: August 9-12

Location: San Miguel/Mora Fairgrounds, Las Vegas

Event schedule

De Baca County

Dates: August 10-12

Location: De Baca County Fairgrounds, Fort Sumner

Los Alamos County

Dates: August 11-13

Location: Mesa Public Library, Ashley Pond Park, Fuller Lodge, *see full schedule for details

Event schedule

Curry County

Dates: August 15-19

Location: Curry County Fairgrounds, Clovis

Event schedule

Taos County

Dates: August 25-27 Location: Taos County Fairgrounds, Taos



Roosevelt County

Dates: August 22-27

Location: Roosevelt County Fairgrounds, Portales

Event schedule

Valencia County

Dates: August 21-27

Location: Valencia County Fairgrounds, Belen

Event schedule

Cantron County

Dates: August 23-26, horse show starts August 19

Location: Cantron County Fairgrounds, Reserve

Event schedule

Hidalgo County

Dates: August 24-27

Location: Fairgrounds, 1226 East 2nd Street, Lordsburg

Event schedule

Socorro County

Dates: August 29-September 3

Location: Socorro Fairgrounds, Socorro

Event schedule

Cibola and McKinley County

Dates: August 31-September 4

Location: Bi-County Fairgrounds, Prewitt

September County Fairs

New Mexico State Fair

Dates: September 7-17

Location: EXPO New Mexico State Fairgrounds, Albuquerque

Event schedule

Grant County

Dates: September 20-23

Location: Grant County Fairgrounds, Gila

Event schedule

Otero County

Dates: September 21-24

Location: Alamogordo Fairgrounds, Alamogordo

Southern NM State Fair

Dates: September 27-October 1

Location: Southern NM State Fairgrounds, Las Cruces

Northern Navajo

Dates: September 29-October 2

Location: Northern Navajo Fairgrounds, Shiprock

Event schedule

October County Fairs

Eastern New Mexico State Fair

Dates: October 2-7

Location: Eastern New Mexico Fairgrounds, Roswell

Event schedule

Sierra County Fair

Dates: October 4-8, 2023

Location: Sierra County Fairgrounds, Truth of Consequences

Event schedule

Southwestern New Mexico State Fair