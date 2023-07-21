NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – This week marks the start of the fair season in New Mexico. The fairs span from July 20 all the way through October 8 this year, and they will all be jam-packed with events for the whole family.
Below is the list of county fairs throughout the state:
July County Fairs
- Dates: July 20-23
- Location: Crownpoint Fairgrounds, Crownpoint
- Event schedule
- Dates: July 21-29
- Location: EXPO New Mexico State Fairgrounds, Albuquerque
- Event schedule
- Dates: July 23-29
- Location: Eastern New Mexico Fairgrounds, Roswell
- Event schedule
- Dates: July 24-29
- Location: Eddy County Fairgrounds, Artesia
- Event schedule
- Dates: July 24-30
- Location: Colfax County Fairgrounds, Springer
- Event schedule
- Dates: July 26-30
- Location: Rio Arriba County Fairgrounds, Abiquiu
- Event schedule
- Dates: July 21-29
- Location: Doña Ana County Fairgrounds, Las Cruces
- Event schedule
- Dates: July 31-August 5
- Location: Lincoln County Fairgrounds, Capitan
- Event schedule
August County Fairs
- Dates: August 2-5
- Location: Santa Fe County Fairgrounds, Santa Fe
- Event schedule
- Dates: August 2-5
- Location: Union County Fair Complex, Clayton
- Event schedule
- Dates: August 2-6
- Location: Sandoval County Fairgrounds, Cuba
- Event schedule
- Dates: August 3-5
- Location: Harding County Fairgrounds, Roy
- Event schedule
- Dates: August 3-12
- Location: Quay County Fairgrounds, Tucumcari
- Event schedule
- Dates: August 4-6
- Location: Guadalupe County Fairgrounds, Santa Rosa
- Event schedule
- Dates: August 4-12
- Location: Lea County Fairgrounds, Lovington
- Event schedule
- Dates: August 4-13
- Location: San Juan County Fairgrounds, Farmington
- Event schedule
- Dates: August 8-11
- Location: Torrance County Fairgrounds, Estancia
- Event schedule
- Dates: August 9-12
- Location: San Miguel/Mora Fairgrounds, Las Vegas
- Event schedule
- Dates: August 10-12
- Location: De Baca County Fairgrounds, Fort Sumner
- Dates: August 11-13
- Location: Mesa Public Library, Ashley Pond Park, Fuller Lodge, *see full schedule for details
- Event schedule
- Dates: August 15-19
- Location: Curry County Fairgrounds, Clovis
- Event schedule
Taos County
- Dates: August 25-27
- Location: Taos County Fairgrounds, Taos
- Dates: August 22-27
- Location: Roosevelt County Fairgrounds, Portales
- Event schedule
- Dates: August 21-27
- Location: Valencia County Fairgrounds, Belen
- Event schedule
- Dates: August 23-26, horse show starts August 19
- Location: Cantron County Fairgrounds, Reserve
- Event schedule
- Dates: August 24-27
- Location: Fairgrounds, 1226 East 2nd Street, Lordsburg
- Event schedule
- Dates: August 29-September 3
- Location: Socorro Fairgrounds, Socorro
- Event schedule
- Dates: August 31-September 4
- Location: Bi-County Fairgrounds, Prewitt
September County Fairs
- Dates: September 7-17
- Location: EXPO New Mexico State Fairgrounds, Albuquerque
- Event schedule
- Dates: September 20-23
- Location: Grant County Fairgrounds, Gila
- Event schedule
- Dates: September 21-24
- Location: Alamogordo Fairgrounds, Alamogordo
- Dates: September 27-October 1
- Location: Southern NM State Fairgrounds, Las Cruces
- Dates: September 29-October 2
- Location: Northern Navajo Fairgrounds, Shiprock
- Event schedule
October County Fairs
- Dates: October 2-7
- Location: Eastern New Mexico Fairgrounds, Roswell
- Event schedule
- Dates: October 4-8, 2023
- Location: Sierra County Fairgrounds, Truth of Consequences
- Event schedule
Southwestern New Mexico State Fair
- Dates: October 4-8
- Location: Southwestern NewMexico Fairgrounds, Demings