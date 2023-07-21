NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – This week marks the start of the fair season in New Mexico. The fairs span from July 20 all the way through October 8 this year, and they will all be jam-packed with events for the whole family.

Below is the list of county fairs throughout the state:

July County Fairs

Eastern Navajo Nation

  • Dates: July 20-23
  • Location: Crownpoint Fairgrounds, Crownpoint
  • Event schedule

Bernalillo County 4-H

  • Dates: July 21-29
  • Location: EXPO New Mexico State Fairgrounds, Albuquerque
  • Event schedule

Chavez County

  • Dates: July 23-29
  • Location: Eastern New Mexico Fairgrounds, Roswell
  • Event schedule

Eddy County

  • Dates: July 24-29
  • Location: Eddy County Fairgrounds, Artesia
  • Event schedule

Colfax County

  • Dates: July 24-30
  • Location: Colfax County Fairgrounds, Springer
  • Event schedule

Rio Arriba County

  • Dates: July 26-30
  • Location: Rio Arriba County Fairgrounds, Abiquiu
  • Event schedule

Doña Ana County

  • Dates: July 21-29
  • Location: Doña Ana County Fairgrounds, Las Cruces
  • Event schedule

Lincoln County

  • Dates: July 31-August 5
  • Location: Lincoln County Fairgrounds, Capitan
  • Event schedule

August County Fairs

Santa Fe County

  • Dates: August 2-5
  • Location: Santa Fe County Fairgrounds, Santa Fe
  • Event schedule

Union County

  • Dates: August 2-5
  • Location: Union County Fair Complex, Clayton
  • Event schedule

Sandoval County

  • Dates: August 2-6
  • Location: Sandoval County Fairgrounds, Cuba
  • Event schedule

Harding County

  • Dates: August 3-5
  • Location: Harding County Fairgrounds, Roy
  • Event schedule

Quay County

  • Dates: August 3-12
  • Location: Quay County Fairgrounds, Tucumcari
  • Event schedule

Guadalupe County

  • Dates: August 4-6
  • Location: Guadalupe County Fairgrounds, Santa Rosa
  • Event schedule

Lea County

  • Dates: August 4-12
  • Location: Lea County Fairgrounds, Lovington
  • Event schedule

San Juan County

  • Dates: August 4-13
  • Location: San Juan County Fairgrounds, Farmington
  • Event schedule

Torrance County

  • Dates: August 8-11
  • Location: Torrance County Fairgrounds, Estancia
  • Event schedule

San Miguel and Mora County

  • Dates: August 9-12
  • Location: San Miguel/Mora Fairgrounds, Las Vegas
  • Event schedule

De Baca County

  • Dates: August 10-12
  • Location: De Baca County Fairgrounds, Fort Sumner

Los Alamos County

  • Dates: August 11-13
  • Location: Mesa Public Library, Ashley Pond Park, Fuller Lodge, *see full schedule for details
  • Event schedule

Curry County

  • Dates: August 15-19
  • Location: Curry County Fairgrounds, Clovis
  • Event schedule

Taos County

  • Dates: August 25-27
    • Location: Taos County Fairgrounds, Taos

Roosevelt County

  • Dates: August 22-27
  • Location: Roosevelt County Fairgrounds, Portales
  • Event schedule

Valencia County

  • Dates: August 21-27
  • Location: Valencia County Fairgrounds, Belen
  • Event schedule

Cantron County

  • Dates: August 23-26, horse show starts August 19
  • Location: Cantron County Fairgrounds, Reserve
  • Event schedule

Hidalgo County

  • Dates: August 24-27
  • Location: Fairgrounds, 1226 East 2nd Street, Lordsburg
  • Event schedule

Socorro County

  • Dates: August 29-September 3
  • Location: Socorro Fairgrounds, Socorro
  • Event schedule

Cibola and McKinley County

  • Dates: August 31-September 4
  • Location: Bi-County Fairgrounds, Prewitt

September County Fairs

New Mexico State Fair

  • Dates: September 7-17
  • Location: EXPO New Mexico State Fairgrounds, Albuquerque
  • Event schedule

Grant County

  • Dates: September 20-23
  • Location: Grant County Fairgrounds, Gila
  • Event schedule

Otero County

  • Dates: September 21-24
  • Location: Alamogordo Fairgrounds, Alamogordo

Southern NM State Fair

  • Dates: September 27-October 1
  • Location: Southern NM State Fairgrounds, Las Cruces

Northern Navajo

  • Dates: September 29-October 2
  • Location: Northern Navajo Fairgrounds, Shiprock
  • Event schedule

October County Fairs

Eastern New Mexico State Fair

  • Dates: October 2-7
  • Location: Eastern New Mexico Fairgrounds, Roswell
  • Event schedule

Sierra County Fair

  • Dates: October 4-8, 2023
  • Location: Sierra County Fairgrounds, Truth of Consequences
  • Event schedule

Southwestern New Mexico State Fair

  • Dates: October 4-8
  • Location: Southwestern NewMexico Fairgrounds, Demings