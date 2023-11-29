NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – After the “Oppenheimer” movie’s highly successful theatrical release on July 21, 2023, fans have been waiting for the film to be released on streaming platforms. Now, those who missed the film in theaters and those who want to watch it again have the chance to do so at home.

On Tuesday, Nov. 21, Christopher Nolan’s “Oppenheimer” was released onto various streaming platforms. It is currently available to stream on Prime Video, Apple TV+, Xfinity, Google Play, YouTube, Verizon, Vudu, Microsoft, and more for $19.99.

For those looking to take a deeper dive into the making of the film, several of the movie’s New Mexico filming locations can be visited via a self-guided tour. To hear more about Oppenheimer’s work in New Mexico from a Los Alamos National Laboratory historian, check out the special episode of the New Mexico News Podcast at this link.