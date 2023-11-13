SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Artwork from the New Mexico Museum of Art’s collection and the Museum of International Folk Art’s collection were featured in the PBS series “Craft in America.”

The episode titled “MINIATURES” explores the world of tiny objects and the artists who make them. The episode highlights work from New Mexico artists Alexander Girard and Gustave Baumann, New Mexico and International Folk Art Market artists, and Cuban artist Leandro Gómez Quintero and more, according to a news release from the New Mexico Department of Cultural Affairs.

The Museum of International Folk Art will host the national premiere screening of the episode, followed by a panel discussion in the museum’s Vernick Auditorium on Saturday, Dec. 9, from 2-4 p.m. There will be free museum admission all day, including to the screening and panel discussion.

“Craft in America” staff and film crew traveled to New Mexico twice in 2022 to film the “MINIATURES” episode. The public broadcast of “MINIATURES” on PBS will take place on Dec. 29, 2023. All episodes are available for streaming on the PBS App, craftinamerica.org, and pbs.org/craftinamerica.

For more information on the event, click here.