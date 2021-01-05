New Mexicans could miss out on movies filmed in state as theaters remain closed

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – It’s no secret our state is a hot spot for the film industry. But since movie theaters remain closed and with no indication on when they might reopen, New Mexicans are missing out on movies filmed in their own backyard.

‘News of the World’ starring Tom Hanks was filmed around the Santa Fe area. “We like to think he loves new Mexico,” says Amber Dodson, the director of NM Film Office.

The movie opened on Christmas Day but only in theaters, meaning New Mexicans can’t see it just yet. “Yeah, I miss seeing movies,” says New Mexico resident Laura Salem. The movie posters outside the Downtown Century Theater haven’t been touched since March, since there is no plan just yet to re-open theaters in the state.

According to the National Association of Theatre Owners, 40 states have allowed theaters to open in some capacity.

Other holiday blockbusters, like Wonder Woman, for example, opened in theaters but was also made available on streaming service HBO Max. The New Mexico Film Office says release plans happen on a case by case basis. “Some films do go straight to streaming others they might hold for a theater opening if and when a theater is open. It just depends on the company and the project,” Dodson says.

New Mexicans admit they hate that they’re missing out, especially on movies made here but recognize the benefits of staying home. “In the long run, I think it’s better to be safe healthy than to see a movie. We will see it and it will be fun to see it because it was filmed here and it’s always fun to go to a movie theater and everybody goes, ‘hey I know where that is,'” Salem says.

Since production resumed in the state in September, 23 films have started filming in New Mexico.

Next Read: