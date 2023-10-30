ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Even though we are starting to bundle up at the end of October, it doesn’t mean we can’t look forward to next summer. The New Kids On the Block (NKOTB) have announced they will hit the road in 2024 and Albuquerque is on the schedule.

The Magic Summer 2024 Tour will have 46 dates and feature Paula Abdul and DJ Jazzy Jeff as special guests. The tour’s name is inspired by NKOTB’s 1990 tour of the same name.

The tour will hit the Isleta Amphitheater on July 10, 2024. Pre-sale tickets go on sale November 1 and general public tickets go on sale November 3. More information on ticket prices is available on the Live Nation website.