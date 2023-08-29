ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico State Fair is bringing in new attractions, entertainment, and food for people to experience this year. The fair will take place Sept. 7-17 at Expo New Mexico in Albuquerque and is expected to bring in 500,000 guests.

“We think people are excited to be back out, they’re excited for life to be back to normal and we are just excited to have them back on the fairgrounds,” said Ty Stevers, media and marketing manager with Expo New Mexico and New Mexico State Fair.

Stevers said each day of the fair will be different and that there is something for everyone to enjoy.

What’s new during the 2023 New Mexico State Fair?

Attractions:

Live sharks on display

Live stingrays will be available to pet

Red Carpet Theater at the Manuel Lujan Jr. Exhibit Complex

The theme of this year’s fair is “Fair Famous,” a nod to the long history of television and film in New Mexico. This exhibit will feature props used in different movies filmed in New Mexico. There will also be a casting agency there and showings. “We’re basically going to have a mini theater set up where people can watch clips of movies that have been filmed in New Mexico. They can learn about New Mexico film history, and then we’re also going to have an ambulance that was used in Oppenheimer,” said Stevers.

Food

While the unique food contest is not new, there will be some new dishes for fairgoers to indulge in. “There’s eight entrants(in the contest). We’re going to have a little bit of everything from raspados with mango syrup, and chicharron chips, and nopalito strips, to deep fried Kool-Aid pickles, to pickle pizza,” said Stevers.

Entertainment

The 2023 fair will be packed with many concerts and rodeo events. There also will be comedy shows such as the Tumbleweed Crossing Western Gunfight comedy show and Dry Heat Comedy Club acts at the Main Street beer garden.

The fair is also hosting an “American Idol” karaoke-style competition. The top three singers will move on to a Zoom audition with “American Idol” producers.

Amenities

The fair will have more and better seating at the Pavillion Venue this year. “There’s going to be a ton of great vendors there. It’s a nice shady area. If it’s a little warm during the day you can go there and sit under the shade and there’s going to be great live music there,” said Stevers.

How to buy tickets

Tickets are available at this link. Rodeo and concert ticket purchases include admission to the fairgrounds.

The “Mega Pass” deal includes fair admission and one unlimited ride wristband for $30. It is good for any one day at the fair, but can only be purchased until midnight on Sept. 6. The “Mega Pass” can be purchased at this link.