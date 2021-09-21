New docuseries will focus on Santa Fe cuisine

Entertainment

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A new docuseries will focus on Santa Fe cuisine. ‘Santa Fe Foods’ will film in the city through October. The show will highlight Santa Fe chefs, restaurants and food. The series will feature several prominent food experts including some local chefs.

Story continues below:

The six-episode series is aimed at travelers seeking a new adventure. According to a news release from the New Mexico Film Office, the production will employ approximately six New Mexico crew members, 12 New Mexico principal actors, and 20 New Mexico background actors.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES