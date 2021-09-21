SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A new docuseries will focus on Santa Fe cuisine. ‘Santa Fe Foods’ will film in the city through October. The show will highlight Santa Fe chefs, restaurants and food. The series will feature several prominent food experts including some local chefs.

The six-episode series is aimed at travelers seeking a new adventure. According to a news release from the New Mexico Film Office, the production will employ approximately six New Mexico crew members, 12 New Mexico principal actors, and 20 New Mexico background actors.