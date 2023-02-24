ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A new exhibit at the Natural History Museum aims to teach people about New Mexico’s connection to the study of dinosaurs. The exhibit features fossil material of the Alamosaurus – a dinosaur measuring up to 98 feet long and weighing up to 80 tons.

The first fossil of the Alamosaurus dinosaur was discovered south of Farmington in 1921. The museum hopes to teach people about the dinosaur and New Mexico’s involvement in the study of dinosaurs with this new exhibit.

“As someone who has spent his career studying Cretaceous-era dinosaurs, I know how special specimens like these are to any museum’s collection,” said NMMNHS Executive Director Dr. Anthony Fiorillo. “And given this particular dinosaur’s deep ties to our state and region, it’s hard to imagine a more perfect fit.”

Museum tickets are available for purchase at the museum’s front desk and online at nmnaturalhistory.org.