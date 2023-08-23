RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – A new chicken joint just opened up its doors in Rio Rancho. Slim Chickens on Wellspring Avenue is one of two locations planned for New Mexico; the other one, which will be on Montgomery Boulevard, is expected to open soon.

Slim Chickens serves chicken strips, chicken and waffles, sandwiches, salads, wings, sides, and more, all while offering 17 different dipping sauces. The store’s owner says Rio Rancho residents have welcomed them with open arms.

With the opening of two Raising Cane’s locations in Albuquerque earlier this year, Slim Chickens is ready to jump in on what some are calling “the chicken wars.”