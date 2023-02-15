SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A new limited series from Netflix titled “American Primeval” will begin filming in and around Santa Fe during the month of February. Over 4,000 New Mexicans will be employed for the series’ filming – consisting of 3,420 background actors, 750 crew members, and 20 principal actors.

“American Primeval” stars Taylor Kitsch and is directed by Pete Berg. The series is created by Mark L. Smith who will also serve as an executive producer. Amber Dodson, New Mexico Film Office Director, describes the series as “a raw, adventurous exploration of the birth of the American West.”

In a news release, Dodson speaks on the high-profile series saying, “with partners like Netflix, a universe of skilled local film professionals, diverse business partners, and a sophisticated ecosystem that can sustain large productions over many seasons, there is no doubt New Mexico will benefit from this production and feel the positive economic impacts on the film workforce to local businesses and beyond.”

To learn more about Netflix’s local productions, visit NetflixNM.com and for more information, contact americanprimeval-production@netflix.com.