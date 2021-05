ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An action-packed zombie movie shot in New Mexico was released on Netflix on Friday. “Army of the Dead” is directed by Zach Snyder and stars Dave Bautista.

The film features a group of mercenaries braving a zombie-infested Las Vegas in order to swipe millions from a casino. However, New Mexicans are sure to recognize local spots from where the film was shot including the Lucky Boy diner at Carlisle and Constitution and the Rail Yards.