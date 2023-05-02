ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The ABQ BioPark is hosting a fun celebration for Mother’s Day this year. On Sunday, May 14, 2023, there will be live music at the ABQ BioPark Zoo along with opportunities to learn about the zoo’s resident animal moms.

The day of music will kick off at 9 a.m. with cello music by Ryan Smith at the Flamingo Gazebo. There will be free face painting available for kids and the Cottonwood Cafe will be open with snacks and drinks. The ABQ BioPark says picnics are always welcome.

Mother’s Day Music Schedule

Flamingo Gazebo 11 a.m. – Flambeaux 9 (New Orleans jazz) 1 p.m. – Secret 7 Duo (blues) 3 p.m. 0 D’Santi (flamenco guitar)

Turquoise Trail 10 a.m. – Los Domingueros (ska/reggae) 12 p.m. – Watermelon Mountain Jug Band (folk/bluegrass) 2:30 p.m. – Dos Gatos (Southwestern blues/funk)

The Lounge on the Bandshell 10 a.m. – Trio Bravo (mariachi) 12 p.m. – Ryan Smith 2 p.m. – Flambeaux

African Marketplace 10 a.m. – The Real Matt Jones (alt-country) 12 p.m. – Mumbojumbo Jazz Band 2 p.m. – The Cumberlands (rockabilly/rock)

Raptor Roost 12 p.m. Lasotras (New Mexican) 2 p.m. Trio Bravo



To buy tickets for the event, click here. The zoo is also offering special brunch baskets – only available for pre-purchase. Items offered include a loaded bloody mary bar, loaded mimosas, and/or a Mother’s Day picnic for two. To pre-purchase brunch, click here.