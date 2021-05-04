NBCUniversal, Goodwill to offer production assistant training

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – It may be an unusual match but they are offering to train those wanting to break into the film industry in New Mexico. Goodwill of New Mexico and NBC Universal are holding free training for those wanting to become a production assistant on films.

“Goodwill is dedicated to helping the people of New Mexico achieve their employment goals, and is excited to partner with NBCU to open doors to film and TV industry careers,” said Shauna Kastle in a news release, CEO, Goodwill of NM. “Our hope with the P.A. training is that we can teach anyone interested how to be successful the day that they

step on set, and that they will find a career that advances their future and opportunities.”

Officials with Goodwill say the training will give people the skills to walk onto any film or television set and do the job on their first day. The training is being held on May 22 and May 23. It’s only for New Mexico residents.

Officials say applicants will be interviewed by phone before their acceptance and applicants must be able to attend training on both days and be able to accept production assistant work in New Mexico in the next few months.

To apply, visit goodwillnm.org/production-assistant-training.