ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – American Dream TV, a national television show spotlighting real estate and lifestyle in cities across the country, will soon be featuring Albuquerque. It touches on why people should call Albuquerque home.

“Most people really don’t know what Albuquerque has to offer and what new things have come, so in this show, we’re hoping to highlight all of the reasons people from outside of the state are moving into Albuquerque and what we actually have to offer that most people don’t know,” Kristina and KiKi Salcido said.

The Salcidos are the owners of K2 Simply Real Estate in Mesa Del Sol and will also be a part of the new season called “Selling Albuquerque.” They’ll highlight the staples of the city like the tram, the Breaking Bad store in Old Town, many restaurants, and their home, the growing community of Mesa Del Sol.

“We got Netflix and a bunch of other things, so we’re definitely going to highlight all of those, and I think one of the episodes will definitely be focusing on what we have out here.”

While there will be some real estate, the main part of the show will focus on the city as a whole, with all of the local businesses tucked inside.

“Will bring you some really cool listings if we see some, will tell you about new developments. Our first episodes actually going to be focusing on a new development and a local builder.”

They hope the show will shed some light on all the special places and people within the 505.

“As Albuquerque becomes more of a prime marketplace, bringing more businesses, and people into Albuquerque, I think it’s very important.”

“Selling Albuquerque” will hit airwaves in March on all your local channels, the Travel Channel, and stream on Roku, Apple TV, and more. The Salcidos hope this will be the first of many more seasons to come in the Land of Enchantment.

The Salcidos are looking for their next listing to be featured on the show. If you’re looking to sell your house this year and want to be a part of it, head to K2 Simply Real Estate’s website.