ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque is no stranger to the movie industry. Throughout the years the number of productions filming around the city has increased. From iconic locations like the Rail Yards and Old Town to local restaurants and recognizable businesses, Hollywood has been drawn to the state’s diverse landscape to be a backdrop for films and shows. Here’s a list of movies and series that have been filmed in and around the Duke City.
2021
- When You Finish Saving the World, Comedy, Drama
- The Cleaning Lady
- The Wrong Guy
- The Ray
- Dr. Death
- Better Call Saul Season 6
- The Lottery
- Two Roads
- Accident, Suicide or Murder
- Hot Pink
- Flaming Hot
- The Maid
- End of the Road
- MacGruber 2
- Outer Range
- Stranger Things Season 4
- Frybread Face and Me
- Jane
- Big Sky
- Little Brother
- Robots
- 213
- Chupa
- Roswell, New Mexico
- Trigger Warning
2020
- CONS
- Deputy, Action, Crime, Drama
- Untitled Roswell Incident Project
- Vengeance, Short, Horror, Thriller
- Variant U, Short, Horror, Thriller
- The Cleaning lady
- Art Park 21 Documentary
- Eater’s Guide to the World
- Captive
- The Commando
- Intrusion
- Land of Dreams, Comedy
- True Life Crime
- When You Finish Saving the World
- Cry Macho
2019
- Daybreak Drama, Fantasy, Mystery
- The Comeback Trail Action
- Better Call Saul – Season 5 Crime, Drama
- Too Old to Die Young Crime, Drama, Thriller
- Army of the Dead, Action, Horror, Sci-Fi
- El Camino, Action, Crime, Drama
- Our Lady of Perpetual Grace, Comedy, Crime, Drama
- Food Network – Bite Club
- 90 Day Fiance – What now? Reality – TV
- Deputy, Action, Crime, Drama
- Just Roll with It
- Goodyear (BIOS) Drama, Sci-Fi
- Interrogation, Crime
- Au Pair
- Silk Road, Thriller
- Briarpatch, Crime, Drama, Mystery
- Half Brothers
- Barb and Star GO to Vista Del Mar, Comedy
- Keyhole Garden, Drama
- UFO Roadtrip (Unpregnant)
- The Last Narc
- TOW
- ALT
- The Murder Tapes 110, Crime
- The Surrogate
- Let’s Raid Area 51, Short, Comedy
- Those Who Wish Me Dead, Thriller
2018
- A Picnic Table, At Dusk Short
- Briarpatch Crime
- Stargirl Comedy, Drama, Romance
- Dying for a Baby Drama
- Running with the Devil Crime, Drama, Thriller
- Chambers Drama
- Midnight Texas Season 2 Drama, Fantasy, Mystery
- Messiah Drama
- The Short History of The Long Road Drama
- The Goldfinch Drama
- Roswell Drama, Romance, Sci-Fi
- Too Old To Die Young Crime, Drama
- Ink Master: Angels Reality-TV
- Snatchers Season 2 Comedy, Horror
- Overturned Bucket Short, Drama
- Better Call Saul Season 4 Crime, Drama
2017
- The Long Dumb Road Comedy
- Get Shorty Comedy, Crime
- Waco Drama
- Back To Earth Short, Sci-Fi
- Mr. Robot – Season 3 Crime, Drama, Thriller
- Tremors – Pilot Comedy, Horror
- Dreamland Drama, Thriller
- The Wave
- Cheerleader Nightmare Thriller
- T@gged Season 3 Thriller
- Stalked By My Ex Drama, Thriller
- Highway Drama
- The Girlfriend Experience Drama
- Arizona Comedy
- Icebox Drama
- The Brave Drama
- Fatal Mistakes Thriller
- The Night Shift Season 4 Drama, Romance
- Fast Color Drama, Sci-Fi
- Mission Control Drama
- Will Gardner Drama
- Graves Season 2 Comedy
2016
- Fender Bender Horror, Thriller
- I Am That Adventure
- Be My Baby Drama
- Untitled Mars – Pilot Sci-Fi, Thriller
- The Long Dumb Road Comedy
- 12 Strong Drama, History, War
- Woman Walks Ahead Biography, Drama, History
- Chopped Reality-TV
- Cowboy Drifter Drama
- Will Wilson Drama, Fantasy, Horror
- Sidney Hall Drama
- T@gged – Season 2 Thriller
- Get Shorty Comedy, Crime
- Better Call Saul – Season 3 Crime, Drama
- Soldado Action, Crime, Drama
- Furthest Witness Crime, Drama, Thriller
- Logan Action, Drama, Sci-Fi
- Just Getting Started Action, Comedy
- Preacher Adventure/ Drama/ Fantasy
- The Night Shift – Season 3 Action/ Comedy/ Drama
- From Dusk Till Dawn: The Series – Season 3 Action/ Crime/ Horror
- Midnight Texas Drama/ Fantasy/ Mystery
2015
- Imitation Girl Drama, Sci-Fi
- Graves Comedy
- The Space Between Us Sci-Fi
- Better Call Saul Season 2 Crime/ Drama
- Gold Drama
- Priceless Drama
- The Night Shift Season 2 Action/ Comedy/ Drama
- Hell or High Water Crime / Drama
- Shot Caller Crime / Drama / Thriller
- Preacher Adventure / Drama Fantasy (TV Movie)
- Hellbent Drama (Daryl Prince Productions)
- Whiskey Tango Foxtrot Comedy
- Katie Says Goodbye Drama
- War on Everyone Feature Film
- Independence Day Resurgence Action / Adventure / Sci-Fi
- The Player Action, Crime, Drama
2014
- The Night Shift Season 2 Action / Comedy / Drama / (Sony Pictures Television)
- Maze Runner: The Scorch Trials Crime / Drama / Thriller
- The Dead Files Horror / Reality TV/ Sci-fi / (Painless Productions)
- Cents Drama
- Captain Fantastic Drama / (Electric City Entertainment)
- Restaurant: Impossible Feature Film
- Burning Bodhi Drama
- Dig Drama / TV Miniseries (USA Network)
- Kepler’s Dream Family (Kepler’s Dream Etc.)
- Blood Father Action / Thriller (Why Not Productions)
- Sicario Crime / Drama / Mystery (Black Label Media/Thunder Road Pictures)
- Better Call Saul Crime / Drama (Sony Pictures Television)
- Good Kill Thriller (Voltage Pictures)
- The Messengers Sci-Fi (CBS Television Studios)
- Who Do You Think You Are Documentary / (TLC)
2013
- Restaurant: Impossible Television reality (Food Network)
- Frank Comedy (Element Pictures)
- Breaking Bad: Season 5 Crime / Drama (Sony Pictures Television)
- Force of Execution Action (Voltage Pictures)
- After the Fall Crime / Drama
- Search Party Comedy (Gold Circle Films)
- The Signal Sci-Fi / Thriller (Automatik Entertainment)
- Enemy Way Drama (Artists & CO, Tessalit Productions)
- Transcendence Action / Drama / Sci-Fi / Thriller (Alcon Entertainment)
- Persecuted Action / Drama / Mystery / Thriller (One Media)
- Night Shift Action / Comedy / Drama (Sony Pictures Television)
- Killer Women Drama / Western (ABC Studios)
- Big Sky Drama / Thriller (Manis Film)
- Dirty Weekend Comedy / Drama (Horsethief Pictures)
- Spare Parts Drama
2012
- In Plain Sight: Season 5 Crime/Drama/Mystery/Thriller (Universal Cable Productions)
- The Last Stand Action/Crime/Thriller (Lionsgate)
- The Host Sci-Fi/Thriller
- Vegas (TV Series – Pilot)
- The Lone Ranger Action/Adventure (Walt Disney Pictures)
- Breaking Bad: Season 5 Crime/Drama (Sony Pictures Television)
- Chef Race: UK vs US (BBC America)
- 2 Guns Action/Crime/Drama (Universal Pictures)
- 50 to 1 Family (Ten Furlongs)
- We’re the Millers Comedy (Vincent Newman Productions)
- American Girl 2013 Girl of the Year – Family (Martin Chase Productions)
- Lone Survivor Action/Drama (Universal Pictures)
- Frontera Drama
2011
- Man vs. Food Reality-TV – (Sharp Entertainment)
- As Cool As I Am Drama/ – Comedy (Wind Dancer Productions)
- Goats Comedy (Red Crown Productions)
- Truth Be Told Drama (The Staircase Productions, Inc.)
- Breaking Bad: Season 4 Crime/Drama (Sony Pictures Television)
- In Plain Sight: Season 4 Crime/Drama/Mystery/Thriller (Universal Cable Productions)
- The Avengers Action (Marvel Studios)
- Gambit Comedy/Crime (Crime Scene Pictures)
- Banshee Chapter Horror (Before the Door Pictures)
- Odd Thomas Mystery/Thriller (Fusion Films)
- Jackie Drama (Eye Works Film & TV Drama)
- The Last Stand Action/Thriller (Di Bonaventura Pictures)
2010
- Passion Play Drama/Thriller (Annapurna Productions)
- In Plain Sight Drama (Universal Media Studios)
- Zookeeper Animation (Sony Pictures Animation)
- The Odds Crime/Drama (Warner Bros. Television)
- Scoundrels Drama (ABC Studios)
- Warrior Woman Drama (Warrior Woman)
- Beyond the Blackboard Drama (CBS/Hallmark)
- Lemonade Mouth Musical (Disney Channel)
- Fright Night Comedy/Horror (Dreamworks SKG)
- The Reunion Previously Titled Blood Brothers (WWE)
- Tiger Eyes Drama (Amber Entertainment)
- The Lying Game Drama (Warner Horizon Television)
- Lucha Libre USA: Masked Warriors Action (MTV 2)
- 0000 Sci-Fi (Synthetic Creatures)
- Ten Year Drama (33andOut Productions)
- The Incredible Voyage of Captain Hook Drama/Short/Adventure (Glass Half Full)
2009
- In Plain Sight Drama (Universal Media Studios)
- Friendship! Drama (Sony Pictures International)
- The Book of Eli Action/Drama/Adventure/Western (Alcon Entertainment)
- The Dry Land Drama (Maya Entertainment)
- The Resident Drama/Thriller (Hammer Film Productions)
- Crash: Season 2 Drama (Lionsgate Television)
- Adventures of a Teenage Dragonslayer Adventure/Family/Fantasy (Razor Sharp Productions)
- Paul Comedy (Working Title Films)
- MacGruber Action/Comedy (Broadway Video, Relativity Media)
- Undocumented Horror (Shepherd Glen Productions)
- Breaking Bad: Season 3 Drama (Sony Pictures Television)
- Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs Animation (Sony Pictures Animation)
- Due Date Comedy (Warner Bros. Pictures)
- Let Me In Drama/Horror/Thriller (Hammer Film Productions)
2008
- Legion Action/Horror/Thriller (Bold Films)
- Sex & Lies in Sin City Drama (Lifetime Movie Network)
- Crash: Season 1 Drama (Lionsgate Television)
- Easier With Practice Drama (Forty Second Productions)
- Observe & Report Comedy (De Line Pictures)
- Terminator Salvation Action (Halcyon Company)
- Not Forgotten Thriller (Skyline Pictures (II))
- Gamer Thriller (Lakeshore Entertainment)
- Extreme Makeover Home Edition Reality-TV (ABC)
- Brothers Drama/Thriller/War (Lionsgate)
- Love Ranch Drama (Capitol Films)
- Year One Comedy (Apatow Productions)
- Night and Day Crime (Muse Entertainment Enterprises)
- Easy Money Drama (Media Rights Capital)
- Crazy Heart Drama (Butcher’s Run Films)
- Saint John of Las Vegas Comedy (Circle of Confusion)
- My One & Only Comedy (Herrick Entertainment)
- Breaking Bad: Season 2 Drama (Sony Pictures Television)
- The Spy Next Door Action/Comedy (Relativity Media)
- The Men Who Stare at Goats Comedy (BBC Films)
2007
- In the Valley of Elah Drama/War (Blackfriars Bridge Films)
- Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles Drama/Sci-Fi (C-2 Pictures/Warner Bros.)
- Tennessee Drama (Dash Films/Lee Daniels Entertainment)
- Wildfire Season 4 Drama/Family/Romance (Lions Gate Television)
- Sunshine Cleaning Comedy (Back Lot Pictures/Big Beach Films)
- The Eye Drama/Horror/Thriller (Cruise/Wagner Productions)
- Love Lies Bleeding Action/Drama/ – Thriller (Samdel Pictures/Love Lies Bleeding)
- Breaking Bad Drama (Sony Pictures Television)
- Husband for Hire Romantic Comedy (Granada Media/Oxygen Channel)
- Afterwards Drama (Fidelite Productions/Christal Films)
- Linewatch Drama (Motion Picture Corporation of America)
- Swing Vote Biography/Comedy (Radar Pictures)
- The Lucky Ones Comedy/Drama/War (Lionsgate)
- Love N’ Dancing Drama/Romance (Trick Candle Prod./Dolger Films)
- The War Boys Drama (The Group Entertainment)
- $5 a Day Comedy (ThinkFilm)
- In Plain Sight Drama (Northern Entertainment Productions)
- Deadly Impact Action/Thriller (MGM Home Entertainment)
- Hamlet 2 Comedy (Bona Fide Productions)
- The Spirit Action/Drama (Lionsgate)
- Dark Country Mystery/Thriller (Hyde Park Films)
2006
- Wildfire: Season 3 TV (Lions Gate Television)
- Dreamland Drama (Dreamland Motion Picture Company/Hunter Films)
- Wild Hogs Adventure/Comedy (Touchstone)
- Lonely Street Comedy/Mystery/Thriller (Chris Brinker Productions)
- No Country For Old Men Adventure/Drama/Thriller/War (Paramount/Miramax)
- The Hitcher Drama/Horror/Thriller (Intrepid Pictures)
- Transformers Action/Adventure/Sci-Fi (Paramount Pictures)
- West Texas Lullaby Drama (Burnt Orange Films)
- Carriers Drama/Horror/Thriller (Ivy Boy/This is That productions)
- Save Me Drama (Mythgarden/Tetrahedron)
- The Lost Room Sci-Fi (Lions Gate)
- Employee of the Month Comedy (Lions Gate)
- Fanboys Comedy (Trigger Street)
- Beerfest Comedy (Warner Bros.)
- Urban Justice Action/Drama (Hood to Hood Productions)
2005
- Rx Thriller/Crime/Romance (Inscription Films/Sumatra Films)
- Cruel World Comedy/Thriller/Horror/Drama (Primetime Pictures)
- First Snow Drama (Furst Films)
- Rent Drama/Musical/Romance (1492 Pictures/Tribeca Productions)
- Wildfire Seasons 1 & 2 Television Series (Lions Gate Television)
- Bordertown Crime/Drama/Thriller (Mobius Entertainment Ltd.)
- Three Wise Guys Comedy/TV (Lions Gate Television)
- The Astronaut Farmer Drama (Polish Brothers Construction)
- The Flock Action/Crime/Drama/Thriller (Bauer Martinez Studios)
- Trade Crime/Drama (Centropolis Entertainment)
2004
- Wildfire (pilot) TV (Lions Gate Television)
- Believe in Me Drama (ChubbCo Film Company)
- In From the Night Drama/TV (McGee Street Productions)
- Nothing But Life Comedy/Drama (Golden Wings Cinema LLC)
- North Country Drama (Warner Bros.)
- Social Guidance Comedy (High Road Productions)
- Elvis Has Left the Building Comedy/Romance (Capitol Films)
- Around the Bend Comedy/Romance (Capitol Films)
2003
- Off the Map Drama/Comedy (Off the Map Productions, LLC)
- 21 Grams Drama (2.1 Films/This is That Productions)
- A Thief of Time Drama (Granada Entertainment/PBS)
- Coyote Waits Drama (Granada Entertainment/PBS)
- Mojave Action/Drama (Kismet Entertainment)
- Mall Cop Adventure (Mall Cop LLC)
2002
- Suspect Zero Suspense/Mystery (SZ Productions/Cruise-Wagner Prods./InterMedia Films)