NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Movies in the Park is making its return to Bernalillo County starting with Encanto at the Paradise Hills Community Center on June 4. People are encouraged to bring blankets, lawn chairs, food, and drinks.
Alcohol, weapons, and recording devices are not allowed. More information is available on the Bernalillo County website.