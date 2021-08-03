Meow Wolf’s art collective to open in Denver

Entertainment

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DENVER, Colo. (KRQE) – Meow Wolf is set to open its art collective in Denver next month. This is called Convergence Station.

Story continues below:

Meow Wolf released photos of a castle in what appears to be a cave, and what appears to be a hovercar in a futuristic neighborhood. Meow Wolf calls this a multiversal transit station on Earth.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES