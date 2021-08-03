Meow Wolf’s art collective to open in Denver

DENVER, Colo. (KRQE) – Meow Wolf is set to open its art collective in Denver next month. This is called Convergence Station.
Meow Wolf released photos of a castle in what appears to be a cave, and what appears to be a hovercar in a futuristic neighborhood. Meow Wolf calls this a multiversal transit station on Earth.
All aboard, Denver – Opening September 17th https://t.co/ecaY6PFsxm— Meow Wolf (@MeowWolf) August 3, 2021