Meow Wolf unveils new addition to Santa Fe installation

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Meow Wolf is showing off its new installation in Santa Fe. It’s called CJ’s Temporal Lobby. CJ is the main character of the new story world at Meow Wolf called Obsidiopolis. The exhibit includes graphic comic book panels, animation, interactive elements, and sculptures.

Santa Fe graphic artist Janell Langford spent more than a year creating the masterpiece. It’s inspired by her brand – also called Obsidiopolis – which aims to empower Black women.

Last month, Meow Wolf announced it will open its “Omega Mart” in Las Vegas, Nevada on February 18. With COVID-precautions still in place, the exhibit will operate at 25% capacity.

The Omega Mart exhibit is an interactive grocery store, made up in Meow Wolf’s signature mirage-like style. It’s fully stocked with surreal products like “Camel’s Barely Barley Sop” and cuts of “Masterpiece Meats.” There are also plenty of strange and wonderful places and portals tucked away behind the store’s facade, and there will even be characters to talk to and learn about in the interactive exhibit.