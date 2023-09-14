NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – According to Meow Wolf, “New Mexico skies are about to get a whole lot weirder.” The immersive art experience is taking to the skies as the company gears up for the launch of “Skyworm,” the company’s new hot air balloon.

The balloon will be unveiled on Thursday, October 5, at 7 a.m. at Balloon Fiesta Park. The creative director of “Skyworm” is Chadney Everett, and the designer is Jeff Hantman. With the new balloon, the Meow Wolf creative team is bringing a “perspective-shifting” optical illusion to the international fiesta.

“Skyworm” will be flying every day this year at the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta, weather permitting, and will take part in the glows as well. Meow Wolf has also announced that the balloon will be partaking as one of only 75 balloons in the annular solar eclipse balloon glow on Saturday, October 14.

“As the designer of ‘Skyworm,’ I’ve had the incredible privilege of collaborating with a group of artists who share a passion for pushing the boundaries of creativity,” said Hantman. “We can’t wait to share this creation with the world. To me, ‘Skyworm’ captures the essence of Meow Wolf’s immersive and otherworldly experience.”

The production of “Skyworm” was in collaboration with Rainbow Ryders Hot Air Balloon Ride Co. “Rainbow Ryders is honored to partner with one of the most iconic brands in New Mexico and soon the nation – Meow Wolf. The partnership between our two organizations is sure to wow people at the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta and beyond,” said Scott Appelman, owner of Rainbow Ryders.

Meow Wolf launched the following teaser video to promote the introduction of the “Skyworm” balloon: