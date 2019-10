SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE)- Adults can now get slimed at Meow Wolf.

The museum is hosting an adult Halloween Slime Time workshop. If you’ve ever wanted to make your own customized slime with other adults, now is your chance.

The event is open to adults 21 and older and will kick off on Friday, October 25, 2019, from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. For $20 you get to create all the slime your heart desires plus a trip into the House of Eternal Return.

A pop-up bar will also be on hand serving drinks.