SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Since its opening in 2016, Meow Wolf has transported visitors to places they could only imagine. However, that isn’t always easy for those with sensory issues. In an effort to let more people enjoy the space, Meow Wolf has announced that all locations are now certified autism centers.

In addition to completing a company-wide accreditation process, Meow Wolf has implemented several measures to ensure an accessible experience for all guests. This includes sensory items and bags, staff training, and visual descriptions coming later this year.

The certification was obtained through the International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education. The process even included a site visit to find ways to tailor the art experience to those with sensory sensitivities.

“IBCCES is honored to partner with all Meow Wolf locations to help ensure autistic and

sensory-sensitive guests and their families make treasured memories and enjoy all the amazing

experiences Meow Wolf art spaces have to offer,” said Myron Pincomb, IBCCES Board Chairman.

“This is a huge need globally and we’re proud to provide comprehensive support and certification to work with our industry partners leading the way for accessibility.”

The company currently has three locations: Santa Fe, New Mexico; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Denver, Colorado; with one coming soon to Dallas, Texas.